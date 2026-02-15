Parassala: Barely three years after it began operations with much promise, the Common Facility Centre and Apparel Park at Neduvanvila in Parassala panchayat now lies abandoned, its modern sewing machines worth lakhs left to rust.

Conceived as a women-empowerment initiative to generate livelihoods through garment production, the project has instead become a stark example of public funds being squandered. The unit was established by the Kudumbashree District Mission using district panchayat funds in a building provided by the Parassala Grama Panchayat.

It was inaugurated on February 8, 2019, by then Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma with the objective of producing quality garments using modern machines and marketing them under the Kudumbashree brand as part of women empowerment initiatives. The Kudumbashree spent around ₹36 lakh for purchasing advanced sewing machines and setting up office facilities. As many as 35 women from nearby wards, including Neduvanvila, Kodavilakam and Mullavila, too joined the unit as workers after paying a security deposit of ₹5,000 each.

Despite early optimism, the project ran into difficulties almost from the outset while the additional loans taken from private institutions further increased the financial burden. The unit initially produced hospital linen and later face masks during the Covid period, but demand remained limited. Subsequent attempts to manufacture cloth bags as eco-friendly alternatives to plastic covers also failed to gain sufficient market acceptance.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Kudumbashree officials attribute the setback to quality issues, workers argue that inadequate marketing support was the real reason behind the decline.

In its first year, the unit generated an average monthly income of around ₹40,000. However, sales gradually dropped by nearly half, loan repayments stalled and salary arrears mounted into tens of thousands of rupees. With no steady income and unpaid wages, workers eventually sought other means of livelihood. After struggling for some time, the facility finally collapsed under financial strain in 2022 and closed down subsequently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now closed for three years, the park presents a stark picture of neglect. According to industry observers, the machines in the unit are no longer usable. Furniture, fans, and other equipment have been damaged by disuse; sections of the false ceiling have fallen off, and the premises have reportedly turned into a breeding ground for rats.

Local residents have voiced strong protests over a project worth lakhs being left to decay without serving any purpose.