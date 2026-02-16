Key events in Kerala today: Literary Seminar, Art exhibition on Feb 16
Mail This Article
×
O N V Kurup commemoration, organized by the Sugathakumari Poetry Forum in Thiruvananthapuram, KPCC Samskara Sahithi 'Utsav 2026' and Art Competitions in Kottayam, valedictory function of the Calicut University B-Zone Arts Festival in Kozhikode and so on, are some of the events in Kozhikode on Monday, February 16, 2026.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Press Club Hall: Thikkurissi Foundation's Literary Seminar and Poets' Meet, 9:30 am
- Peroorkada SAP Parade Ground: Flag-off of new police vehicles by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 11:45 am
- Indira Bhavan: Inauguration of Veekshanam Daily's Golden Jubilee celebrations by A.K. Antony and K.C. Venugopal MP, 10:00 am
- Joint Council Hall: O N V Kurup commemoration, organized by the Sugathakumari Poetry Forum, 4:00 pm
- Loyola College of Social Sciences: Prof. Jacob John Kattakayam Memorial Lecture, organized by the Institute of Social Research and Action, 11:00 am
- Sreevaraham Chembai Hall: Chembai Award Ceremony by K. Jayakumar, 5:30 pm
- Vellayambalam K.V. Surendranath Hall: Republic Conclave organized by the K.V. Surendranath Study Centre, featuring K. Prakash Babu, 5:00 pm
Kottayam
- Kottayam K.C. Mammen Mappillai Hall: KSTA State Conference. Council Election – 7:30 am, Delegates' Meet – 8:30 am, Lecture – 9:00 am, Farewell Meeting – 10:00 am.
- Nagampadam Indoor Stadium: KPCC Samskara Sahithi 'Utsav 2026'. Art Competitions – 9:00 am, Short Film Screening – 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm, Book Release – 4:30 pm, Dialogue – 5:00 pm, Lecture – 5:30 pm, Chakyar Koothu – 6:30 pm.
- Kottayam CMS College Great Hall: A friendly get-together, 'Nanmayode Naadinoppam', organized by the Social Justice Forum in association with the CMS College NSS Unit. Inauguration by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA – 10:30 am.
Ernakulam
- Elamkulam Prussian Blue Art Gallery: 'Pocket Statements' art exhibition – 10:00 am
- Kacheripady Gandhibhavan: Seminar on the topic 'Is the high-speed rail project a solution to Kerala's travel problems?' – 10:30 am
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: C P Rajasekharan commemoration and a Bharatanatyam recital by Divya Keerthi – 5:30 pm
Kozhikode
- Govt. School of Nursing Auditorium: Lamp lighting ceremony for the 64th student batch. DMO Dr K K Rajaram, 10:00 am.
- Kairali Showroom at Mananchira BSNL Customer Service Centre: Exhibition and sale of Aranmula mirrors, 10:00 am.
- Aathma Art Gallery, Gujarati Street: Aathma Global Art Movement's 'Dear Vincent' exhibition, 10:30 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Photo exhibition 'Veyil Swapnam Jeevitham' by Shiny Sajeesh. Inauguration by K K Rema MLA, 10:30 am.
- Vellimadukunnu Govt. Press Auditorium: Kerala Govt. Press Workers Congress District Convention, 11:00 am.
- Kalanthode MES College: Valedictory function of the Calicut University B-Zone Arts Festival (Kalotsavam), 3:00 pm.
- Khadi Emporium Hall, Mittai Theruvu: Commemoration of the 68th death anniversary of freedom fighter Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, organized by the Maulana Azad Cultural Forum. Inauguration by U.K. Kumaran, 4:30 pm.
- Chavara Cultural Centre: Release of the book 'Akathekku Thurakkunna Vathilukal' (Doors that Open Inwards) written by K.F. George. The book will be released by poet P.K. Gopi, 5:00 pm.
- Sports Council Hall: Release of the poetry collections 'Othiram Kadakam' and 'Kilukkam'. U.K. Kumaran, P.P. Sreedharanunni, 4:00 pm.
- Near the Beach Corporation Office: Childhood cancer awareness program organized by the Medical College Patient Care Unit.
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.