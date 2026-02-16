The Congress on Sunday distanced itself from senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s remark that Pinarayi Vijayan would continue as Kerala’s Chief Minister, asserting that he has had no connection with the party for the past few years and speaks purely in his personal capacity.

The party also expressed confidence that the people of Kerala would bring the United Democratic Front back to power in the upcoming Assembly polls for what it described as more responsible and responsive governance.

Speaking at an international seminar in Thiruvananthapuram titled “Vision 2031: Development and Democracy”, inaugurated by Vijayan, Aiyar had said he was certain that the CPM leader would be the next chief minister as well.

Reacting to the statement, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said on X, “Mr Mani Shankar Aiyar has had no connection whatsoever with the Congress for the past few years. He speaks and writes purely in his personal capacity.”

Let there be no doubt. The people of Kerala will bring the UDF back for more responsible and responsive governance. They also know LDF and BJP are covert partners. https://t.co/GPfnqYG9Z6 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 15, 2026

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh echoed the stand, asserting that there should be “no doubt” that the UDF would return to power. He also alleged that the LDF and the BJP are covert partners.

While stating that Kerala’s panchayati raj laws should be strengthened, Aiyar said: “So in the presence of the chief minister, who I am sure will be the next chief minister, I renew my plea that in order to reinforce Kerala as the best panchayati raj state in the country, the state law should be amended on the basis of the experience we have, on the basis of Thomas Isaac’s insights, on the basis of a five-volume report of which I was the chairman, and above all, on the note on district planning by V K Ramachandran, which was circulated by the Planning Commission when it truly believed in panchayati raj.”

“I am afraid there is no champion for panchayati raj left in the country. Therefore, I must fall at your feet, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and request you to pick up the baton that the Congress has dropped,” he said.

The charismatic words of Shri Mani Shankar Aiyar during the #Vision2031 International Conference resonate well with the contemporary scenario. We stand united in the belief that democracy only flourishes when power resides with the people. We will continue to strengthen our local… pic.twitter.com/El9wNmULMP — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) February 15, 2026

Aiyar’s remarks were seen as suggesting that decentralisation in Kerala would flourish under Vijayan’s leadership rather than under the Congress.

Responding to the comments, Vijayan described Aiyar’s words as “charismatic” and said they resonate with the current context. In a social media post on the Vision 2031 conference, the chief minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to deepening grassroots democracy.





