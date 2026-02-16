Malappuram: The accused, Sameena (35) of Palemad Kallankunnan, who had swallowed a stolen gold chain, deceived police officers and flushed the recovered material down a hospital toilet. As the stolen property could not be retrieved, the Nilambur court remanded her after adding a charge for destruction of evidence.

The woman had stolen and swallowed a 3.5-gram gold chain from a child’s neck. She was admitted to the Medical College Hospital on Thursday to recover the chain. Since then, she had been under police surveillance. The incident bears a striking resemblance to Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, in which the thief, played by Fahadh Faasil, escapes custody to expel a stolen gold chain he had swallowed.

According to police, around midnight on Saturday, the chain was expelled by the woman through excretion in the hospital toilet. After threatening to throw excreta at the two women Civil Police Officers standing guard and forcing them away, Sameena put the gold chain along with the diaper into the closet and flushed it. She did so to destroy evidence after realising that the chain had been expelled. An X-ray taken later did not detect any metallic object in her stomach. All chances of recovering the stolen property have now been lost. After adding charges for destruction of evidence, she was produced before the Nilambur court and remanded to the Manjeri jail.

An X-ray taken on Friday had also revealed that, apart from the gold chain, there was an earring in her stomach. The chain belonged to a child who had come with parents, residents of Pulikkaledi, to consult a paediatric specialist at a clinic on Nilambur District Hospital Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

An X-ray conducted at Nilambur District Hospital had earlier detected the jewellery. An enema was administered to help recover the chain, but it did not come out. The Nilambur police registered a case and brought her to the station, placing her in a special room and waiting under guard for the jewellery to be expelled, but without success. She was later produced before court, taken into custody, and given another enema. As the stolen property still did not come out, she was shifted to the surgery ward of Kozhikode Medical College.

She had been in the ward under the guard of two women Civil Police Officers. Nilambur SI PT Saifulla said the woman had earlier approached the police station with false allegations of assault.