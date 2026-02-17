Adimali: A 38-year-old man was killed after a speeding tipper collided with his scooter on the national highway at Adimali. The deceased is Shijo Thomas (38), a native of Kunippala, Pothukallu, in Malappuram district.

The accident occurred at Vallappadi in Irunnoorekkar, along the Adimali–Kumily stretch of National Highway 185, at around 3 pm on Tuesday. According to reports, the heavy vehicle collided head-on with Shijo’s scooter. The youth, who sustained critical injuries, was immediately rushed to the Adimali Taluk Hospital, but his life could not be saved. The body was shifted to the taluk hospital mortuary.

Shijo Thomas was engaged in the preparation and sale of snacks in Adimali.