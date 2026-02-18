Key events in Kerala today: Kerala Minority Commission sitting, painting exhibition on Feb 18
Mail This Article
×
Kottayam
- DC Kizhakemuri Idam, Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: 'Varnasmrithi,' a watercolour painting exhibition – 10 am.
- PWD Rest House: 'Sadhujana Koottaayma' (Community Gathering) of the Akhila Kerala Cheramar Hindu Mahasabha. State General Secretary Kallara Prasanth will attend – 10 am.
Ernakulam
- Boat Jetty T K Ramakrishnan Centre: Head-load Workers' Federation State Special Convention – T P Ramakrishnan – 10 am
- Kacherippady Gandhibhavan: Seminar on 'Union Budget and Federalism' – Justice P S Gopinathan, Santhosh Varghese, V C James – 4.30 pm
- Thevara SH College Ground: National Ranking Archery Tournament – 9 am, Medal matches – 2 pm
- Collectorate Conference Hall: Kerala State Minorities Commission Sitting – 10 am
- Elamkulam Prussian Blue Art Gallery: 'Pocket Statements' painting exhibition – 10 am
- Subhash Park: Pranatha Books' writers' gathering – Discussion on the book 'Charithratheetha Kalathe Kaumaram' (Adolescence in the Prehistoric Era) – 5.30 pm
- Mattancherry OED Gallery: 'Whispering Clay' art exhibition – 11 am
Kozhikode
- Mananchira, Kairali Showroom at the BSNL Customer Service Centre: Exhibition and sale of Aranmula mirrors at 10 am.
- Eranhipalam, Housefed Complex: Unveiling of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at 10.30 am.
- Gandhigriham: Release of the 'Sarvodaya Pathrika' and a workers' meet at 10.30 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Photo exhibition 'Veyil Swapnam Jeevitham' (Sunlight, Dream, Life) by Shiny Sajeesh at 11 am.
- Town Hall: Seminar and book release on the 80th anniversary of the Naval Mutiny, organised by 'Darshi', at 5 pm.
- Kairali Vedi Auditorium: Film screening by Bankmen's Film Society. Film: 'Palestine 36'. 5.30 pm.
- Sarada Advaithashramam, Kuniyil Kavu Road: Class on Viveka Choodamani by Swami Chidananda Puri at 6.15 pm.
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.