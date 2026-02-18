Thiruvananthapuram: Amid rising temperatures, several regions in Kerala are witnessing high levels of ultraviolet radiation, raising concerns over possible health risks. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a public health advisory urging people to exercise extreme caution while venturing outdoors between 10 am and 3 pm.

The Ultraviolet Index (UVI), which measures UV radiation on a scale of 1 to 11, has shown alarming levels in many parts of the state over the past 24 hours. Based on recent readings, KSDMA has issued a yellow alert in seven locations: Munnar (Idukki), Konni (Pathanamthitta), Kottarakkara (Kollam), Changanassery (Kottayam), Thrithala (Palakkad), Mananthavady (Wayanad) and Chengannur (Alappuzha).

Among these, the highest UVI level of 7 was recorded in Munnar and Konni, while the remaining five locations registered a UVI of 6.

With the yellow alert in place, residents in these regions have been advised to take adequate precautions while exposed to direct sunlight. The authority warned that prolonged exposure to UV radiation could lead to sunburn, skin disorders, and eye infections.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to KSDMA, high-altitude hilly regions and tropical zones are more vulnerable to elevated UV levels. Even under clear skies, UV radiation may remain intense in such areas.

The authority also noted that water bodies and sandy surfaces reflect UV rays, increasing exposure in regions with these geographical features.

ADVERTISEMENT

KSDMA has urged people engaged in outdoor work, fishermen, gig workers, tourists, bike riders, cancer patients, and those with low immunity to take special precautions.

Safety guidelines issued by KSDMA

The authority has issued the following instructions to minimise health risks:

Avoid direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm.

Carry umbrellas or wear caps and sunglasses while outdoors.

Wear cotton clothes that cover the body fully.

Take rest under the shade during travel.

Stay hydrated with water, juices, and ORS; avoid alcohol and caffeine.

Consume plenty of fruits and vegetables.

Ensure proper ventilation in homes, schools, and workplaces.

Conduct fire audits in markets, buildings, and waste treatment plants.

Tourists and residents near forest areas should remain alert to wildfire risks.

Educational institutions must ensure safe drinking water and proper classroom ventilation.

Companies should ensure the safety of gig workers and provide adequate break times.

Media personnel and police officers should avoid prolonged sun exposure.

Public events should be avoided between 11 am and 3 pm; if unavoidable, organisers must provide water and shade.

Adjust working hours for construction workers, farmers, and street vendors to ensure rest.

Do not allow cattle to graze in the afternoon or leave pets tied outdoors.

Provide water for animals and birds.

Never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.

Conserve water and carry drinking water while travelling.

Consult a doctor immediately if discomfort is felt.

Follow official advisories issued by the weather department and KSDMA.