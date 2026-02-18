Nedumangad: Protests erupted at the Nedumangad District Hospital over the death of a newborn following a caesarean section. The girl child of N K Ranjana Krishnan (37) and Binil Manohar (37), residents of Vithura, died on Tuesday. Alleging lapses by Dr Bindu Sundar, the gynaecologist and Resident Medical Officer, the couple's relatives launched a protest at the hospital. The health department transferred Dr Bindu Sundar amid demands for her suspension.

A three-member committee of doctors from the Government Medical College and the SAT hospital has been constituted for a detailed probe. The team comprises a paediatrician, an anaesthesiologist, and a gynaecologist.

Tensions escalated when workers from the Congress, BJP, and SDPI joined the protest and staged demonstrations, resulting in scuffles with the police on the hospital premises. The protests continued overnight, fuelled by anger over the lack of action against the doctor. In visuals aired by news channels, relatives were seen continuing the protest at the hospital on Wednesday morning.

Ranjana Krishnan and her husband arrived at the gynaecology department on Monday at 10 am to have her ninth-month scan report verified. She was subsequently admitted for delivery and taken to the labour room at 4.30 am on Tuesday, accompanied by her mother, Nirmala.

According to family members, doctors had informed them that a caesarean section would be performed if labour did not progress by noon. However, as labour had still not progressed by 2 pm, the patient was transferred by ambulance to the surgical theatre in another building at 2.20 pm. Within 10 minutes of the procedure, Binil was called in and the family was informed of the child's death.

Congress workers soon launched a protest at the scene. Although Dr Bindu had left the hospital, Congress activists blocked her car near Pathinonnam Mile. The police intervened and escorted her back to the hospital in a jeep. The hospital superintendent, Dr K V Sumi, also arrived at the spot, while activists from the SDPI and BJP joined the protests.

The RDO, K P Jayakumar, and the hospital superintendent stated that an investigation would be conducted and action would be taken against those responsible. However, the protesters insisted on immediate action against the doctor. Meanwhile, Minister G R Anil submitted a letter to Health Minister Veena George demanding action against the accused doctor. Based on the complaint, Minister Veena George instructed the Health Director to conduct an urgent investigation and take necessary action.

The doctor faces multiple complaints

Dr Bindu has previously faced similar complaints. Authorities are already investigating a previous complaint in which a woman reportedly suffered abnormal discharge of bodily fluids following a caesarean section Dr Bindu performed. The child's death occurred amid this ongoing investigation.