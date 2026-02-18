Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday issued an order granting conditional approval for the appointment of aided school teachers appointed before September 1, 2025, who do not have KTET but possess equivalent qualifications. The equivalent credentials include SET, NET, M.Ed., M.Phil., or PhD.

The decision follows a Supreme Court judgment on September 1, 2025, on KTET eligibility and the court's subsequent directions.

According to the order, such teachers will be granted temporary appointment approval, provided they obtain the KTET within the two-year period stipulated by the SC. The approval will also be subject to the outcome of a revision petition filed by the state government before the apex court on the issue.

However, the government has made it clear that the relief is conditional. If a teacher fails to obtain KTET within the prescribed time limit, the appointment approval will be cancelled, and all monetary benefits received during the period will be recovered. Teachers will be required to submit a written undertaking agreeing to these conditions at the time of granting approval, and the same will be recorded in their service books.