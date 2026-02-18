A verbal confrontation and commotion broke out between two groups during the Idukki district conference of the Police Association at Peermade on Wednesday.

The incident occurred while delegates were taking part in discussions. Tension reportedly escalated after a representative spoke about the rights of police personnel and referred to an alleged SFI attack in Thiruvananthapuram. The panel intervened and asked the speaker to conclude the speech, citing time constraints, which drew objections from a section of delegates and led to a heated exchange.

Office-bearers stepped in to restore order. Association leaders later clarified that the disagreement was not over the content of the speech but over the speaker exceeding the allotted time. They said each unit representative had been given two minutes to speak and that other delegates objected when the time limit was crossed, triggering the confrontation.

However, members of the opposing group alleged that attempts were made to interrupt the speech because it contained criticism of the government.