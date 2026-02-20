Kasarargod: Chandera police have registered a case against five persons, including a 15-year-old, for the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl. Two of the accused have been arrested by Inspector K Prasanth under the POCSO Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The arrested have been identified as Noushad (42), a meat shop owner, and Faayis (40), a sports shop owner.

Police said the other accused include the victim's brother-in-law, who passed away due to illness two months ago, and an ambulance driver identified as Rashid, who is reportedly abroad. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend Rashid and the 15-year-old boy.

The incident came to light when Noushad, who supplies chicken to the victim's house, was allegedly found raping her. Child welfare officials later visited the girl's house and provided counselling, during which she reportedly disclosed that she had been subjected to sexual assault over the past year by five individuals.

Noushad and Faayis will be subjected to medical examination and produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Hosdurg. Police said further investigation is underway.