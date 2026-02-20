Malappuram: In a gruelling seven-hour operation marked by near-zero visibility and hazardous conditions, Fire and Rescue Services personnel recovered the body of a cleaner trapped inside a mini truck that had plunged into an abandoned quarry at Paridhiyil near Athavanadu on Friday.

Rescue teams said the operation was severely hampered by murky water mixed with ghee and other oil products that had leaked from the vehicle's cargo. Divers reported intense eye irritation and extremely poor visibility as they descended into the quarry, which was around 40 feet deep.

The accident occurred around 1.15 pm on Friday when the truck was travelling from Moodal to Athavanadu. Local residents said the vehicle suddenly veered off the road and fell into the deep quarry along the roadside. They rushed to the scene after hearing a loud crash and managed to rescue the driver, identified as Musthafa, from the partially submerged vehicle.

"It was around 1 pm when we received information that a vehicle had fallen into the quarry. At that time, only one scuba-trained personnel, Nazeer, was on duty. He immediately rushed to the spot from Tirur. Though I was off duty, I also headed to the site as soon as I received the message," said Gireeshan V P, senior fire and rescue officer and a member of the rescue team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nazeer was the first to dive into the water and confirmed that the vehicle was lying at a depth of about 40 feet. Gireeshan then joined him, and together they located the trapped cleaner inside the crushed cabin.

"The victim's head and legs were tightly wedged between the front and rear portions of the cabin. It was clear that lifting the vehicle was the only option," Gireeshan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rescue personnel attempted to fasten ropes to the submerged vehicle, but floating layers of coconut oil, ghee and other substances made it extremely difficult to see or secure the ropes properly. Despite the challenges, the team eventually managed to attach the ropes and lift the vehicle out of the water.

Once the truck was brought to the surface, rescuers used hydraulic cutting equipment to dismantle parts of the mangled cabin and extricate the body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire and Rescue Services units from Tanur, Perinthalmanna, Malappuram and Ponnani took part in the operation.