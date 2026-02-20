Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

Thrissur: A Village Officer was arrested while allegedly accepting a bribe in Thrissur district. The arrested official has been identified as T V Vinod, Special Village Officer of Punnayurkulam Kadikkad.

Vinod had demanded ₹5 lakh from the complainant for correcting entries in the Record of Rights (RoR) and facilitating related land tax payment procedures. Later, an agreement was reached with the complainant to settle the amount at ₹2.5 lakh.

Vinod instructed the complainant to wrap ₹50,000 in cloth and place it inside a file kept on his office desk. Acting on the complaint, Vigilance officials conducted a trap operation and caught him red-handed.

The Vigilance team seized the cash from the file and took Vinod into custody for further legal proceedings.

