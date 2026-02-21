Key events in Kerala today: World Mother Language Day celebration, Book releases mark Feb 21
Thiruvananthapuram
- AKG Hall: International Kerala Study Congress by AKG Study and Research Centre. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister V Sivankutty, Cpm State Secretary M V Govindan at 9.30 am.
- Press Club TNG Hall: Release of the book "Sabarimala Samaravum Suvarnasara Vidhiyum" (The Sabarimala Struggle and the Golden Opportunity Verdict) by P S Sreedharan Pillai. Union Minister George Kurian, Mayor V V Rajesh, BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar at 10.15 am.
- Press Club PC Hall: Release of the book "Kallanum Polisum" (The Thief and the Police) by Ajith Sukumaran. Minister Saji Cheriyan at 3 pm.
- YMCA Abraham Hall: 'Yuva Prathibha Sangamam' (Gathering of Young Talents) by Swaranjali. Minister V Sivankutty at 5 pm.
- Govt. Sanskrit College: State conference of the Association of Kerala Govt. College Retired Teachers. Minister V N Vasavan at 10 am.
- Law Academy Law College: Moot Court Competition for school students. Minister V Sivankutty at 9.30 am.
- YMCA K.C. Eapen Hall: Symposium on "Old Age in Literature and Medical Perspective." Kerala University VC Dr Mohanan Kunnummal at 10 am.
- Press Club PCS Hall: Open Forum on "Legislative Assembly Elections and Women's Representation" at 2.30 pm.
- Vellayambalam, Manaveeyam Veedhi: Manaveeyam Ganasandhya (Musical Evening) at 6:00 pm.
- Thycaud Ganesham: Discourse on Poonthanam's Jnanappana at 6:45 pm.
- Vazhuthacaud Govt. Women's College: Quantum Century Exhibition by the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad at 9:00 am.
Ernakulam
- TDM Hall: Bhagavata Saptaha Jnanayajnam led by Moorkkannoor Sreehari Namboothiri, former Melshanti (chief priest) of Guruvayur. Discourse – 6.30, Bhajans – 1 pm.
- Edappally Mariamman Kovil Trust: ammankoda festival. Para eduppu (ritual offering) – 8, Agni Karakam (fire pot ritual) – 7:30.
- Elamkulam Prussian Blue Art Gallery: 'Pocket Statements' painting exhibition, 10 am.
- Mattancherry OED Gallery: 'Whispering Clay' exhibition by Vimoo Saangvi – 11 am.
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Mega book launch organised by Ima Publications – 1 pm.
- Kacheripady Gandhibhavan: A walkathon through Ernakulam city, 'Thenurumbukal' (Honey Ants), led by Mithrakulam. Gathering – 4:00, Start of the walk – 5:30.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Ganamela (musical concert) by Kochi Entertainment Initiative – 6:30.
- Chavara Cultural Centre: The play 'Daya Enna Penkutty' (A Girl Named Daya) presented by Vidyodaya School, 6:30.
- Edappally Raghavan Pillai Park: Ponekkara Senior Citizens Forum meeting. Felicitation of members celebrating birthdays in January, and a lecture on 'The Magical Power of the Mind' – 4:30.
Kozhikode
- Westhill Engineering College: Job fair by the Fisheries Department, 9 am; Inauguration, 10 am.
- Kairali Showroom at Mananchira BSNL Customer Service Centre: Aranmula Kannadi (metal mirror) exhibition and sale, 10 am.
- Kandamkulam Jubilee Hall: Kerala Livestock Inspectors' Union state conference. Inauguration of the delegate session by Minister Chinchu Rani, 10 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Photo exhibition 'Veyil Swapnam Jeevitham' (Sunlight Dream Life) by Shiny Sajeesh, 11 am.
- Gandhigruham: Feminichi Fest, organised by Wings Kerala, 11 am.
- Kannadikkal Idakkattuparambath Kariyathan Bhagavathy Kavu (Sacred Grove): Thira festival, 11 am.
- Devagiri St. Joseph's College: Conclusion of Devagiri AIMA International Business Conclave – Justice Devan Ramachandran, 4 pm.
- Town Hall: 'Deva Sangeetham' (Divine Music) organised by the Music Artists' Association – Inauguration by Mayor O Sadasivan, 6 pm.
- Sreekanteswaram Chaitanya Hall: 'Kudajadriyil Jayageetham', inauguration of the 50th anniversary of K. Jayakumar's creative life – by O Sadasivan, 6 pm.
- Meitra Hospital: 'Yoga Dhyan' (Yoga Meditation) inauguration by Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, 6 pm.
- Eranhipalam Vagbhatananda Gurudevar Memorial Library: World Mother Language Day celebration, lecture by Dr KV Thomas, 6 pm.
