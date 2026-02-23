Rajakumari: For 32 years, the Akashvani Devikulam Spice FM has echoed across the high ranges of Idukki, keeping its listeners informed, entertained and connected. Today, the station marks its anniversary, with Devikulam Sub-Collector V M Arya inaugurating the celebrations at 10 am.

The foundation stone for the Devikulam station was laid in 1990 at the Sreemoolam Library Hall by S Krishnakumar, then Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting. A transmission tower was established near Devikulam in 1993, and the station was officially commissioned on February 23, 1994.

Originally intended to provide evening entertainment for plantation workers and farmers in the region, the station quickly gained recognition for its wide range of informative and recreational programmes. Broadcasting from 4.25 pm to 11.30 pm, the station eventually emerged as an essential service for listeners in the hill regions, many of whom had limited access to electricity at the time.

Programmes such as Ithalukal, Yuvavani, Anganam, Tamilmalai, Kisanvani, Jilla Vrithantham and Smrithi Nilavu offered audiences a mix of entertainment and knowledge. Today, the station continues to engage listeners through segments like Hridayaragam, which allows them to enjoy their favourite songs via WhatsApp.

During the 2018 floods, Akashvani Devikulam played a critical role in relaying accurate messages from authorities to those stranded, also highlighting the importance of radio communication in emergency situations.

The station’s operations are managed by a dedicated team, including P N Subhash, Deputy Director of Engineering; V T Rajendran, Assistant Engineer; programme team members Avaneesh Panicker (Trex) and K C Vidyaprakash (Technician); engineers T P Manoj, Johnson Zachariah, Govind Prasad and T S Ratnabai; along with around 60 casual staff members who ensure the station runs smoothly.