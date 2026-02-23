A newly installed hi-tech confessional booth at St Mary's Church in Murickassery is drawing widespread attention, blending innovation with tradition in a church already known as an architectural landmark of the high ranges.

The idea took shape when parish priest Fr Sebastian Vadakkel found that confessions became difficult during other liturgical services due to sound from the microphone system in the parish church, which was consecrated last April. The challenge prompted him to envision a soundproof space where devotees could perform confession in peace and privacy.

The booth features a hi-tech construction style rarely seen elsewhere. Built entirely from teak wood, the spacious cabinet has glass panels on its sides engraved with preparatory prayers for confession, intended especially for the elderly and those who may struggle to recall the prayers.

An external indicator light guides devotees on when to enter. A red light signals that someone is inside, while a green light indicates the booth is vacant. In addition, another indicator has been installed near the altar to inform the faithful when confessions are in progress, ensuring that people approach the confessional only at the appropriate time.

The air-conditioned cabin has been designed with comfort in mind, enabling the elderly to sit while confessing, while also providing space for kneeling in prayer. The hi-tech confessional has been crafted by local carpenters. “Confession is a sacrament observed by the Catholic Church with profound sanctity, reverence and devotion. This structure has been created while preserving its simplicity, dignity and nobility,” said Fr Sebastian Vadakkel.