Kollam: The Travancore Devaswom Board has suspended Madhusoodana Sharma, a priest at Mampazhathara Devaswom under the Aryankavu Sub Group of the Punalur Group, following a vigilance inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of a gold offering. The Board made the decision at its meeting held on Sunday.

The Devaswom Vigilance wing launched an investigation after receiving a complaint that a two-sovereign gold chain, offered at the temple as ‘nada varavu’ (offering), had been misappropriated.

The inquiry found the priest responsible and recommended disciplinary action. Acting on the vigilance report, the Board placed the priest under suspension pending further proceedings.