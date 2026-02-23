Wadakkanchery: A vast mural depicting the complete sequence of rituals associated with the Machad Mamankam is taking shape at the residence of Jayaraj Ilayath of Areekkara Illam.

The mural brings together, within a single frame, every ritual from Koorayidal to the Ezham Pooja performed after the conclusion of the Mamankam. Measuring eight feet in length and four feet in height, the artwork is being created by mural artist Ollur Puthumana Ajithan, who is also Jayaraj Ilayath’s brother-in-law.

The mural portrays the various stages of the festival, including Koorayidal, the ceremonial departure of the para, the circumabulation of the temple as well as the banyan tree, the arrival of the motif horses, Harijan Vela, the Kumbhakudam procession and the retuurn of Ilayath to the sacred grove alongside the oracles . It also captures the ritual in which the Ilayath stands upon the Arithattu platform to shower devotees with rice grains and flowers, along with the Ezham Pooja conducted on the third day after the Mamankam, all portrayed with remarkable finesse.

The painting uses natural pigments such as white, ochre yellow, vermilion red, blue, black and green, derived entirely from organic materials including leaves and flowers. The mural, work on which began two months ago, is now in its final stages of completion.

It is the family of Jayaraj Ilayath that holds the hereditary responsibility of visiting homes during the parayeduppu ritual, ceremonially bearing the spiritual presence of Thiruvanikavu Bhagavathy, the presiding deity, while seated upon the shoulders of bearers known as Eduppanmar.