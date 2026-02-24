Palakkad: The concrete slabs on the footpath near the BEM school are so ruined that you will need to learn special skills to save your life. The cracks between the slabs on the footpath that is close to the compound wall of the school are dangerously wide. Huge gaps could be seen between the slabs on the footpath that leads to the Kottamadanam side.

The gaps are bigger at the places where electric posts are fixed. Besides, pedestrians may stumble and fall as the slabs are not levelled and are paved at different heights. If you are not careful, you might fall into the stinky sewage water flowing underneath. Pedestrians, including students, jump over the gaps or walk on the road to be safe. However, the terrible condition of the footpath has been causing difficulties especially for the elderly and people with physical disabilities.

This is the main road that leads to the stadium bus stand, civil station and the district hospital. So, the road is always busy and crowded with lots of vehicles to these places. Pedestrians need to be careful while walking as there is a curve too. Stepping on the road to escape the huge gaps on the footpath might be dangerous.

However, they have no other way than walk on the road as the footpath is in a dilapidated condition. There aren’t enough street lights in this area, so, it is really dark at night. As the footpath come under the PWD department, they are supposed to do the repairing and maintenance works. Meanwhile, the authorities said that they will assess the risk and do the needful.