Kerala to bar religion-based names for new govt schools, colleges
Mail This Article
×
Thiruvananthapuram: New government schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions in Kerala will no longer be given religion-based names. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, according to a CMO release.
The move is intended to ensure that state-run educational institutions remain secular and reflect constitutional values of equality and inclusiveness.
The restriction will apply only to institutions established in the future and will not affect the names of existing government educational institutions.
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.