Rajakkad: Every night, Rajesh’s autorickshaw is parked inside the police station compound — not because it is linked to any case, but to protect it from an unidentified miscreant who has set it on fire three times in two years.

A resident of Mullakkanam Choozhikkara, Rajesh was advised by the police to keep the vehicle at the station after repeated attacks left his livelihood at risk. Each morning, he walks over 1.5 km to collect the autorickshaw and returns it there again after finishing work.

The first incident occurred in November 2024, when the vehicle was partially damaged in a fire, forcing him to spend more than ₹50,000 on repairs. In September 2025, it was burnt again at the same spot and completely destroyed, with insurance covering only ₹39,000.

Determined to continue working, Rajesh purchased another autorickshaw using loans and by pledging his wife’s gold. He also installed a CCTV camera near his usual parking area.

ADVERTISEMENT

In December 2025, the new vehicle was also set ablaze. Footage showed a masked individual wearing a helmet and carrying an umbrella pouring liquid on the vehicle before igniting it, but the culprit remains unidentified.

Following media reports, including by Manorama News, the district police chief formed a special investigation team led by the DySP of Munnar. The accused has still not been traced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though his vehicle is now safe inside the station compound, Rajesh says his personal safety remains uncertain, and he is considering approaching the Kerala High Court seeking intervention.