Marayur/Idukki: A grama sabha in Kanthaloor panchayat was briefly thrown into chaos on Tuesday when a wild boar suddenly ran into the meeting venue while residents were discussing wildlife intrusion in the area.

The Ward 1 meeting of Kanthaloor Panchayat was being held at Idakkadavu ground under the chairmanship of Panchayat president S Sivanraj. Around 11 am, as deliberations on wild animal threats were in progress, the animal dashed into the gathering, triggering panic among participants.

People dispersed for safety, but no injuries were reported. The boar soon fled the area, allowing the meeting to resume later.