Thrissur: A young doctor was found dead after being hit by a train at Athani in Thrissur. The deceased has been identified as Dr Mohammed Reyan (25), a House Surgeon in the Psychiatry Department at Thrissur Medical College.

Reyan was a native of Tirurangadi in Malappuram district. Preliminary reports suggest that it is a case of suicide.

The body was discovered by residents around 11 am near the Athani railway overbridge. Following the incident, the Medical College police reached the spot and initiated further proceedings.

The body has been kept at the Medical College Hospital mortuary.

