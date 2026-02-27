Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has issued orders transferring and posting two IAS officers in the state. Arjun Pandian, who was serving as District Collector of Thrissur, has been transferred and posted as District Collector of Kasaragod. He replaces Inbasekar K, who has been transferred.

Meanwhile, Sikha Surendran, Director of Tourism, has been appointed as the new District Collector of Thrissur. The orders were issued by the General Administration (AIS) Department.