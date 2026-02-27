Against the backdrop of intensifying political friction in Kerala, the Muslim Youth League (MYL) has stepped up its campaign against the state government, turning to satire-driven digital mobilisation.

Citing recent controversies- including Health Minister Veena George's alleged injury during a black flag protest and a series of medical negligence complaints in government hospitals- the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has launched an online troll competition targeting the state's Health Department.

Throwing open entries to the public, the MYL has framed the theme with biting sarcasm: "Aadiyulanja Arogya Vakuppum Abhinayam Paliya Arogya Manthriyum"(A faltering health department and a health minister whose acting has fallen flat).

As per posters inviting entries that were circulated by MYL leaders on social media, the competition carries cash prizes aimed at drawing wide participation. The first prize is ₹15,001, while the second and third prizes are ₹10,001 and ₹5,001, respectively. Entries will be accepted in multiple creative formats, including cartoons, videos, collages and parody songs, reflecting the youth wing's attempt to blend political messaging with social media culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contest also unfolds amid a sharp war of words between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) over the alleged injury to the Health Minister during a Kerala Students Union (KSU) protest at Kannur railway station. While the LDF maintains that the minister was injured during the black flag demonstration, the UDF has questioned the seriousness of the injury, alleging that the episode was exaggerated for political mileage.

Even the email address for submissions, keralascissors@gmail.com, carries a layer of pointed sarcasm. The name appears to reference the recent incident in which a surgical instrument was found inside a woman's abdomen nearly five years after her surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the troll campaign, the youth wing of Muslim League is aiming to keep allegations of medical negligence and administrative lapses in the public discourse as the state moves closer to the assembly election.