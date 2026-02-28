Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has released the full report of the J B Koshy Commission, which was constituted to study the financial backwardness and welfare aspects of the Christian backward communities in Kerala. The Cabinet on Tuesday gave in-principle nod to the report and finalised decisions on 32 more recommendations put forward by the committee.

The 357-page-long report was submitted by the three-member committee comprising Justice J B Koshy, Christy Fernandez, who had served as Secretary to the former President Pratibha Patil and former DGP Jacob Punnoose. The report shows that the commission received as many as 4.45 lakh petitions. The state government constituted the committee in November 2020 and laid down guidelines in February 2021 for its functioning. The committee was directed to consider educational, financial and welfare aspects of the Christian minorities.

The report, which contains 284 recommendations, has studied issues on regional basis covering Kuttanad, hilly region and coastal areas. Separate chapters have been devoted for assessing issues related to general concerns of the community, Latin Catholics and converted Christians.

The state government had faced flak for not releasing the report although it was submitted in 2023. In January 2026, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that over 200 recommendations suggested by the commission have already been implemented in the state.

The commission has called for disbursal of benefits by the government on the basis of population. In its conclusion, the commission stated that it has not made any recommendations to take away the rights and welfare schemes currently availed by other minority communities in Kerala. "The welfare schemes and benefits shall be ensured to minorities based on their population," the commission said.