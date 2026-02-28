A call by Dr Imam V P Suhaib Moulavi, urging members of the Muslim community to open their mosques and homes to women and children visiting the capital for the Attukal Pongala, has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread appreciation.

The appeal was made during Friday prayers at the Palayam Mosque in Thiruvananthapuram, where the Imam spoke about extending hospitality and compassion to devotees arriving in the city for the festival.

“As we know, Attukal Pongala is approaching. Though it belongs to another faith and we are not part of its rituals, many women and children will arrive here as guests. It is our responsibility to be their best hosts,” he said.

He urged believers to provide drinking water, food, and resting spaces, noting that the festival coincides with the holy month of Ramadan this year as well.

“There should be a situation where we open our mosques and homes to them. It is through love and brotherhood that we can respond to Islamophobia and hatred emerging across the world and in our country,” he added, concluding with a prayer that such efforts strengthen unity beyond barriers of religion and caste.

The speech quickly spread online, with many users praising it as the “real Kerala story” and a symbol of communal harmony. One user commented, “This is a place where people treat others as fellow human beings,” while another praised the gesture as a “great act of unity, responsibility and compassion.”

Attukal Pongala, organised by the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple, is one of the world’s largest gatherings of women for a religious ritual. Devotees from across the state assemble in huge numbers to prepare the sacred offering, with the state government and civic authorities making extensive arrangements for traffic, health, and safety.

This year’s festival is scheduled for March 3. Authorities plan to deploy over 5,000 police personnel along with drones, CCTV surveillance, control rooms, medical teams, and other facilities to manage the crowds.

The viral speech has also gained attention amid controversy surrounding the release of 'Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond', which reached theatres after legal challenges alleging it could affect communal harmony. The film follows 'The Kerala Story', which focused on claims about recruitment of women from Kerala by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and had previously drawn criticism over its portrayal of religious radicalisation.