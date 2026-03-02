Dance by Atul at Edappally Changampuzha Park in Kochi, book release of 'Ana Varunnundo', a children's literature work by journalist P Anil, and literary meet in Koozhikode, staging of the play 'Pakalil Maranjirunnoraal' in Kollam are some events in Kerala on March 02, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Thomas High School: Kannur KUDES Seminary presents Mohavalsalam. Classical song dedication and book release - 2:00 pm

Manakkad Dharmasastha Temple: Festival. Bhajana (devotional singing) - 5:00 pm, Ganamela (musical concert) - 7:00 pm

Kollam

Sopanam Auditorium: Monthly program of Vedika Samskarika Vedi (Vedika Cultural Forum) – Staging of the play 'Pakalil Maranjirunnoraal' by Valluvanad Brahma - 6:30 pm.

Thuyyam Kaikettiya Eesho Theerthalayam (Pilgrim Centre): Lenten Pilgrimage – Eucharistic Adoration 5:00 am, Holy Mass 5:30 am, 7:00 am, 10:00 am, 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm, Way of the Cross 11:30 am.

Umayanalloor Naduvilakkara Mallasery Vayal Kudiyiruthu Festival: Chamayavilakku and Thalappoli procession - 6:00 pm, Dance - 7:20 pm, Udavaal Ezhunnallathu (sacred sword procession) and Pindi Vilakku, Fusion Music - 10:00 pm.

Pallimon Elavoor Koloor Bhagavathy Temple, Makam Thozhal Festival: Tharakkallideel (ritual) - 12:05 pm, Kalabhabhishekam (sandalwood paste anointment) - 12:30 pm, Sopana Sangeetham (temple music) - 1:00 pm, Makam Thozhal (special darshan) - 2:00 pm.

Kottayam

Kalathippady Girideepam HSS Auditorium: Inauguration of Saint Mother Teresa Commemoration Meeting by Bengal Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose and Minister V N Vasavan – 10:30 am.

Puthuppally High School Ground: Puthuppally Fest. Exhibition of agricultural equipment – 4:10 pm, Cultural meeting – 6:00 pm, Bhajans – 7:00 pm.

Kochi

Ernakulam Maharajas College Auditorium: Sree Narayana Guru Open University Athletics and Football Championship organizing committee meeting – 11:00 am.

Vennala Mangalayil Bhadrakali Temple: Makam Thozhal Darshan (special viewing of the deity) – 2:00 pm.

Makam Thozhal Darshan (special viewing of the deity) – 2:00 pm. Edappally Changampuzha Park: Dance (by Atul) – 6:00 pm.

Kozhikode

Azhchavattam, Samooha Mandiram: Yoga training led by Patanjali Yoga Research Centre - 6:15 am.

Painting exhibition led by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan - 11:00 am.

Nallalam: Malabar Academy for Pre-Recruitment Training - Award distribution. Inauguration by Kamal Varadoor - 11:00 am

District Panchayat Office / Civil Station: Inauguration of the Civil Station Public Control Room by ADM C Muhammed Rafeesh - 11:00 am.

Civil Station, Kozhikode Town Hall Conference Hall: Inauguration of the work for the Puthiyangadi Village Office building, by Minister K Rajan - 4:00 pm.

Kairali Vedi Auditorium: Book release of 'Ana Varunnundo', a children's literature work by journalist P Anil, and literary meet. By Minister M K Saseendran - 4:30 pm.

Town Hall: Aahan Sebastian commemoration, award presentation to K R Mohandas, inauguration by Mayor O Sadashivan - 5:00 pm.