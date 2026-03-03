Rosamma Kochumman (69) and her husband Idikula Kochumman (82), natives of Pooyapalli in Kottarakara, have been stranded at Kuwait International Airport since Saturday morning due to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

The couple were en route to London to visit their daughter, Princy Simon, who works there as a nurse. They had boarded a flight from Thiruvananthapuram on Friday night and reached Kuwait, from where they were to take a connecting flight to London. However, shortly after boarding the onward flight, they were asked to disembark.

"Airport officials told us to deboard the flight following reports of airstrikes and missile attacks. Suddenly, everyone started panicking. For the next two days, nearly 10,000 people were stranded at the airport without proper food, water or even a place to sit," Rosamma told Onmanorama. "What was more frightening was the constant sound of sirens, explosions and the news that a war was taking place near us," she said.

The couple said they had been wearing the same clothes since Friday night. "The only relief was when my sister's son travelled nearly 25 km to bring us fresh clothes. He also helped us access the airport WiFi so that we could contact our family," Rosamma said. "If not for that sliver of hope, I feared we would die here at one point.”

She added that they were not given clear information about the situation. "The airport staff were not telling us the correct details on what is going. Till now, we have no idea when our return flight will be, or whether there will be a connecting flight to London again. We are yet to receive our four pieces of luggage, which contain our medicines, including insulin for my diabetes. We only had our passports and a few essential medicines in our hand baggage. Since we are elderly, our daughter advised us not to carry anything heavy," she said.

The couple have now been shifted to a hotel several kilometres away from the airport by the authorities. "They arranged a bus, and we travelled for a long time before reaching the hotel. I am not even sure of the location," she said. "The hotel provides only breakfast, not lunch or dinner. Our relatives here want to bring us food, but it is difficult because of the missile attacks and their full-day work commitments," she said.

"We do not know how long this will continue or how we will manage with limited medicines. The food here does not suit us. Unlike younger people, we need to eat regularly and on time to take our medicines. My husband is exhausted from this ordeal. My daughter is worried and has been constantly in touch with us," she added. "But no authorities from Kerala have contacted us till now," Rosamma said.