Building tax collection camp for the Panchayat in Kottayam, Baburaj Commemoration and Musical Evening in Kochi, painting exhibition by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Kozhikode, and so on, are some of the events in Kerala on March, 3, 2026.

Kottayam

KPS Menon Hall: Inauguration of the distribution of sports kits to local bodies. Minister V. Abdurahiman – 4:30 pm.

Ecumenical Entrepreneurs' Forum Meeting, jointly organized by the National Council of Churches and Kottayam YMCA – 6:00 pm.

Vakathanam ambalakavala SNDP Hall: Building tax collection camp for the Panchayat – 11:00 am.

Ernakulam

St. Albert's College Campus: Drawing competition for school students, organized by the Kerala Balasahithya Institute and the college's English Department – 10:00 am.

Ernakulam Town Hall: Kochi Corporation's People's Planning Project 2026-27 'Development Seminar', with Hibi Eden MP and Mayor V.K. Minimol – 10:30 am.

Pathadipalam PWD Rest House: State Human Rights Commission sitting, Justice Alexander Thomas – 10:30 am.

Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Aazchavattam (Weekly Meet) – "Laws the common man should know" by former District Govt. Pleader P.K. Sajeevan – 5:30 pm. Baburaj Commemoration and Musical Evening; release of the book 'Nirakkoottukal' authored by M.P. Ramadas – 6:30 pm.

Vathutala Anglo Indian School Hall: Celebration of the Purogamana Kala Sahithya Sangham's PG Reading Group completing 100 book discussions – 'Noorinte Niravu Sathapoornima'. Featuring Prof. M.M. Narayanan – 6:00 pm.

Kozhikode

Westhill Kerala Govt. Polytechnic College: State-level Civil Techfest, 10:00 am.

Painting exhibition by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, 11:00 am.

Calicut Trade Centre: Kerala Auto Show 2026, 11:00 am.

Mofussil Bus Stand Vicinity: Inauguration of the Kerala Karshaka Union (Jacob) district campaign vehicle rally by former MLA P.V. Anvar, 10:00 am.

Chavara Cultural Centre: Veena concert by Mithra Pradeesh, 5:00 pm.

Veena concert by Mithra Pradeesh, 5:00 pm. Chalappuram, Kesari Bhavan Dr. K. Madhavankutty Study Centre: Gireesh Mullankandy commemoration, by Favor Francis, 5:30 pm.