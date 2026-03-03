Alappuzha: Two youths were killed late Monday night after a tipper lorry rammed into their car at Cherthala. The deceased have been identified as Nandagopal (22), a native of Thanneermukkom, and Arav Krishna (24) of Vayalar panchayat.

The accident occurred at Palli Kavala around 11.40 pm. The duo, who worked as flower decorators at a nearby temple, were on their way to work when the collision took place. Though they were rushed to a nearby hospital, their lives could not be saved. After the post-mortem examination, the bodies will be handed over to their families.

The car sustained significant damage in the accident. Photo: Special Arrangement

The Mararikulam Police on Tuesday registered a case against the lorry driver under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving endangering human life) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. According to the FIR, the overspeeding lorry came from the opposite direction and rammed into the car. The identity of the driver is yet to be ascertained, officials said. CCTV visuals will be examined as part of the probe.