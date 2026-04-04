Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday arrived in Alappuzha to address a rally as part of the UDF’s election campaign ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls. Speaking at the rally, Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the LDF, alleging that it had strayed from its ideological roots to form a nexus with the BJP.

Addressing ex-CPM leader G Sudhakaran's presence on stage, Gandhi said, “It is not that he has suddenly changed his way of thinking. People who spend many years in a political organisation absorb ideas from that journey. Hence, he is not sitting here out of opportunism; something fundamental has changed in the LDF,” he said.

“For many years, the LDF stood by certain ideals. We do disagree with those ideas and did fight them. But today, frankly, there is nothing ‘Left’ in the Left Democratic Front. After the election, there will be nothing left in the Left front,” he added.

G Sudhakaran on stage with Rahul Gandhi at UDF rally in Alappuzha. Photo: Manorama

He further alleged that a “hidden hand” was influencing the LDF government. “This hidden hand is communal. It does not accept the Constitution of India and seeks to divide people. There is a relationship between the BJP, RSS and the LDF, which people in Kerala can see,” he said.

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Gandhi also claimed that sections within the Left were unhappy. “There are leaders who are opportunistic and others who have worked for years but now feel sidelined and disappointed,” he said.

Targeting the BJP and the Centre, he alleged that decisions taken at the national level would hurt people. “The Prime Minister has signed agreements with the United States, opening up the agriculture sector. Farmers in America have a massive agricultural industry, but that's not the situation in India,” he said, adding that such moves would have consequences for people in India. “Donald Trump controls Modi and Adani. Modi controls Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan," he said. “People will feel the consequences of this nexus when the prices of petrol and gas increase in the coming months,” he said.

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Referring to the Sabarimala gold theft case, he said, “Gold has been stolen from Lord Ayyappa’s temple and replaced with brass. The Prime Minister came to Kerala but did not say a word.”

Outlining the UDF’s promises, Gandhi said the front would begin governance with a five-point programme. This includes free bus travel for women and a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 for college-going girls. “We understand that women are the backbone of society. We want them to travel freely and pursue their ambitions,” he said. He also promised the creation of a new ministry for senior citizens, with welfare pensions increased to ₹3,000 per month.

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“To protect all of Kerala, we will introduce a health insurance scheme worth ₹25 lakh in the name of Oommen Chandy,” he said. Gandhi further criticised the LDF over unfulfilled promises. “They did not build the seawall they promised, but we will. Additionally, the MSP for paddy will be raised to ₹35, and the coir and cashew industries will be protected,” he added.