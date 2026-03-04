A 37-year-old man was found dead in his farmland at Pachadi near Pazheri on Tuesday, around midnight. It is suspected that he had died after being attacked by an elephant.

The victim has been identified as Kadangath Naduveettil Rejeev, a farmer from Pachadi.

According to relatives, Rejeev stepped out around 9.30 pm to drive away a herd of elephants that had strayed into his farmland. When he failed to return by midnight, his neighbours and relatives launched a search operation. His body was later found lying on the farm.

Prince Pazheri, a local trader, said that farmers living on the fringes of the forest usually inform each other whenever elephants raid farmlands so they can take precautions. “Usually, we team up to drive away the herds, but Rejeev went alone yesterday, soon after hearing that the elephant herd had entered his farm,” he said.

Footprints of elephants were found at the spot, and it is suspected that Rejeev was trampled to death. Although he was rushed to a private hospital in Sulthan Bathery, doctors declared him brought dead.

According to relatives, there were no visible injuries on the body. The exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the postmortem.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department staff who visited the spot and also examined the body of the farmer refused to confirm it as an elephant attack. South Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer Ajit K Raman told reporters that the forest department is yet to confirm whether an elephant attack caused the death. The reason could be established only after a postmortem, he said.

The body will be handed over to the relatives after the postmortem examination.