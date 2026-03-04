Key events in Kerala today: Yoga training, Kathakali performance mark March 4
Mail This Article
×
Thiruvananthapuram
- Near Nagaroor Village Office: Foundation stone laying ceremony for Nagaroor Police Station and Nagaroor Sub-Registrar Office building, Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally, O S Ambika MLA - 11 am.
Ernakulam
- Panampilly Nagar Rotary Balabhavan: Hearing test camp organised by the Indian Academy of Paediatrics and Cochin Child Care Centre – 10 am
- Kaloor Nehru Stadium: Exhibition of alternative products to plastic, led by the State Pollution Control Board – 11.30 am.
- Changampuzha Park Metro Station: Inauguration of the Braille map installed at the station as part of the CII Young Indians Project. KMRM MD Loknath Behra – 1 pm.
- Maharajas College Ground: State Polytechnic College Games Athletic competitions. Inauguration by Minister R Bindu – 3 pm.
- T.K. Ramakrishnan Memorial Cultural Centre near the Boat Jetty: Distribution of educational scholarships to the children of Lottery Welfare Fund members. Inauguration by Minister P Rajeev – 3 pm.
- Pallimukku Indian Theosophical Society: Presentation of the visions of J Krishnamurti – 5.30 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Kathakali performance 'Yugmangada Charitham' led by the Edappally Kathakali Rasikasadassu – 6 pm.
Kozhikode
- Azhchavattom Samudaya Mandiram: Free yoga training by Patanjali Yoga Research Centre at 6.15 pm.
- Deshabhushan Road: Holi celebration by Maheshwari Sabha at 9 am.
- Town Hall: Condolence meeting by the public on the demise of former Union Minister K P Unnikrishnan at 10 am.
- Westhill Kerala Govt. Polytechnic College: State Level Civil Tech Fest at 10 am
- Vellimadukunnu JDT Islam College of Arts and Science: Bio Fest - Exhibition of pet animals at 10 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Painting exhibition by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan at 11 am.
- Calicut Trade Centre: Kerala Auto Show 2026 at 11 am.
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.