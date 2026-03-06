Thiruvalla: Maharajas College has won the championship title at the MG University Arts Festival. The college secured the crown with 177 points, overcoming stiff competition on the final day of the week-long festival from Govt RL V College, Tripunithura (150 points) and SH College, Thevara (143 points).

SH College, which had been leading from the first day, was overtaken by Maharajas in the final days of the festival. Last year’s champions, RL V College, surged to second place only on the final day. Organisers said that since some competition results are yet to be announced, there could still be changes in the second and third positions in the points table.

Aparna Mohan. Photo: Special arrangement

Aparna Mohan of Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha was selected as Kalathilakam for securing first prize with A grade in Bharatanatyam, folk dance and Mohiniyattam; second prize with A grade in Kuchipudi; and third prize with A grade in other forms of classical dances. S Vishnu of RL V College won the Kalaprathibha title, while Sanjana Chandran of St Teresa’s College was chosen as Prathibhathilakam.

Actor Tovino Thomas inaugurated the valedictory function. Union chairman M Abhinav presided over the event.