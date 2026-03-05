In what turned out to be a thrilling contest, fans held their nerve until the final over when England needed 30 runs to win. However, Jacob Bethell- who had spearheaded the chase with a brilliant 105 off just 48 deliveries- was run out on the second ball of the over, effectively ending England's hopes. India eventually sealed a seven-run victory to book their place in the final.

Earlier, Sanju Samson's blistering 89 powered India to 253/7 in 20 overs. England fought hard in the chase but fell just short, finishing at 246/7.

The Match

The thrill of a semifinal was palpable at the Wankhede Stadium as England, at one point, needed just 45 runs from the final three overs. Jacob Bethell kept England in the hunt despite the loss of five wickets, anchoring the innings brilliantly. At that time, he was on 94 off 42 balls.

Earlier, Jos Buttler showed glimpses of form in Mumbai, though a lack of confidence was evident in his approach. The England keeper scored 25 off 17 balls, hitting four fours and a six, but struggled at times against the Indian bowlers. Opener Phil Salt and No 3 Harry Brook were dismissed early. Tom Banton then injected some momentum with a brisk 17 off just five balls, while Will Jacks contributed 35 off 20. Sam Curran gave Bethell good company, but got dismissed for 18 off 14.

Indian men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir. Photo: PTI

For India, Varun Chakaravarthy was the most expensive bowler, conceding 64 runs in his four overs at an economy rate of 16. The rest of the bowlers have picked up one wicket each. Hardik Pandya's opening spell troubled the England batters, while Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel tried to stem the flow of runs, though Bethell continued to counterattack.

Earlier, Sanju Samson's power-packed 42-ball 89 set the tone for a solid batting display from the hosts, getting them to 253/7 in 20 overs. Shivam Dube made 43 off 25 after Ishan Kishan's 18-ball 39. Spinners Adil Rashid and Will Jacks bagged two wickets each. Sanju gave India a solid start against his nemesis Jofra Archer with a four and a six in the first over. But England got the first wicket through Will Jacks in the second over as the spinner removed Abhishek Sharma 9 (7). Sanju got a reprieve in the second over from Archer as Brook dropped a sitter at mid-on. Sanju mistimed a full delivery, but survived. Will he make England pay tonight?

India make 67/1 in the powerplay (6 overs). Sanju lifted Liam Dawson over extra over for a six to get to fifty off just 26 balls. The Samson bandwagon kept motoring on, cutting, pulling, lifting at will to reach 89 off 42. He could have taken a breather to reach his ton, but the selfless superstar played aggressively for the team and was dismissed by Jacks. Dube took control after Sanju's wicket and steadied India for a big finish. England must chased down 254. Can they?

Toss

England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India are unchanged from their Sanju Samson-inspired win against the West Indies. England have included Jamie Overton in place of Rehan Ahmed.

The background

Cricketers past and present assembled in South Mumbai on Thursday to celebrate the wedding of Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun and Saaniya Chandhok. Among them was Gautam Gambhir. It was one of the rare occasions the usually serious-looking head coach of the Indian men's cricket team was seen smiling.

Thanks to Sachin for putting a smile on the face of his former teammate, with whom he lifted the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. But later tonight, the current generation of India cricketers would have to be at their best to make Gambhir smile again. The only way they can do it is by beating England tonight.

The winners of the match will take on New Zealand in the final to be played on March 8 (Sunday). New Zealand had crushed South Africa by nine wickets on Wednesday, with Finn Allen smashing an unbeaten 33-ball 100 at the Eden Gardens.

India would need a special performance, from one or more of their players to topple the English again at the semifinal stage. India and England will be playing a semifinal of the T20 World Cup for the third edition in a row. England won the 2022 clash in Adelaide by 10 wickets before marching on to lift the title. India avenged the loss in the 2024 edition with a 68-run win in Providence before their triumph in the final.

Both England and India have lost a match this edition, but have found noteworthy performances at each juncture to get through. Sanju Samson scored a memorable 97 not out in a virtual quarterfinal clash with the West Indies while skipper Harry Brook's century in a two-wicket win over Pakistan in another Super Eights match was one of the special moments from England in this edition.