Palakkad: Former CPM MLA and ex-Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) chairman P K Sasi was expelled from the party after he allegedly made disparaging remarks against the district leadership at a rebel convention in Palakkad on Thursday.

The CPM Palakkad district committee announced the decision in a statement, saying Sasi had been expelled from the party's primary membership. The announcement came just hours after Sasi received a rousing welcome at the Parvathy Marriage Auditorium where the rebel convention was held.

Speaking at the convention, Sasi levelled a series of allegations against the CPM's district leadership. He targeted CPM Palakkad district secretary E N Suresh Babu, accusing him of pursuing divisive tactics and alleging that he was involved in the sale of illicit spirit.

"This is not a rebel collective. This is a union of those who have not pawned their conscience and who take pride in being revolutionaries. Those who have assembled here are the true communists," he said, adding that seven district committee members had expressed solidarity with the collective.

E N Suresh Babu lashed out at Sasi following the personal allegations made against him. "These individuals have faced party action for misappropriation of funds. Instead of mending his ways and adopting a communist way, he says he will continue in his ways. What can we do in such a case? Now you will glorify him when he joins a different party. If the UDF is hiring every Tom, Dick and Harry as a candidate, what can we do about it? People who worked in the kitchen and acted as the help of CPM leaders are now going to the UDF," he said.

The convention was organised by CPM rebel M Satheesh, chairman of the development standing committee of the Kozhinjampara panchayat. Regional collectives such as Voice of Vadakkanchery, Democratic Marxist Front and Mannarkad Janakeyya Mathethara Munnani participated in the convention.

Interestingly, the expulsion came a day after veteran CPM leader G Sudhakaran hinted at an exit from the party in a lengthy social media post. Sasi had remained largely aloof from the party after he was stripped of various posts. He had also skipped the LDF 'vikasana munneta jaatha' in Palakkad and had recently stepped down as chairman of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation, signalling a widening rift with the party leadership.

Sasi inaugurated the convention. He had earlier faced allegations of sexual harassment and financial irregularities, which led to disciplinary action against him within the party.

Sasi wields considerable influence in Palakkad and the gathering drew several former party members who had faced disciplinary action earlier over dissidence and other issues. Observers say the mobilisation could pose a challenge to the CPM's prospects in the district ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. There have also been reports that Sasi has held discussions with Congress leaders, fuelling speculation that the rebel collective may field him as a candidate.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan has been dismissive of Sasi's rebellion, saying the party is not concerned about individuals leaving its ranks. Rebels from Kozhinjampara, Mannarkkad, Ottapalam, Sreekrishnapuram and Nenmara are part of the convention.

The CPM has witnessed similar rebellious moves in the past, including from former leader M R Murali in Palakkad. However, party observers say the district has rarely seen a rebel mobilisation of this scale involving dissidents from multiple regions.