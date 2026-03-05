Kochi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has entered the final phase of its assessment in Kerala as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar arrived in Kochi today for a three-day visit. With the Kerala Assembly's term set to expire in May 2026, the poll notification is considered imminent and is expected shortly after the Commission concludes this three-day visit.

Accompanied by Election Commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, the CEC landed at the Cochin International Airport this afternoon and was received by State Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar, District Collector G Priyanka, and District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) KS Sudarshan. He was welcomed with a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the police. The Commission has a packed three-day itinerary aimed at ensuring every logistical and security detail - from vulnerability mapping of sensitive booths to the finalisation of the electoral roll - is airtight before the Model Code of Conduct kicks in. For the CEC, the visit also marks a nostalgic return to the district where he served as Collector two decades ago.

The Commission's stay is centred on critical administrative reviews to prepare the state machinery. On Friday, the CEC will meet with the Head and Nodal Officers of Enforcement Agencies to strategise against the influence of money and illicit liquor. This will be followed by an extensive review meeting with all District Election Officers (DEOs), IGs, DIGs, and District Police Chiefs to finalise security protocols and law-and-order preparedness.

On Saturday, the focus shifts to high-level coordination with the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police (DGP), and other senior officials. To evaluate ground-level outreach, the CEC will also interact with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs), addressing modern challenges such as the use of AI in campaigning and strategies to ensure high voter turnout.

A nostalgic return to collector's footsteps

While the election roadmap remains the priority, the District Administration has facilitated a "trip down memory lane" during the CEC's breaks. Gyanesh Kumar's tenure as Ernakulam Collector between 2001 and 2004 was marked by transformative projects that redefined the city's infrastructure.

After arriving in Kochi, his first visit was to the Durbar Hall Ground, whose renovation he had spearheaded during his tenure. The long-term vision of Gyanesh Kumar helped transform Durbar Hall Ground, which had once been a vast sandy stretch, into a lush green urban space by scientifically developing grass cover. Since the ground was located adjacent to the Collector's camp office, he personally supervised every stage of the renovation works.

"I have many memories associated with Durbar Hall Ground. At that time, we worked very hard to renovate the ground. I am happy to see that all those initiatives are still successful today. It is also heartening to see that the ground is being maintained very well," he said while recalling those days.

After planting a sapling in the ground, he visited the nearby art gallery and the Ernakulathappan Spiritual Library. Later, he offered prayers at the Ernakulam Shiva Temple, where temple authorities welcomed him with a ceremonial shawl.

The CEC is scheduled to revisit the Goshree Bridges, the project he championed to link Vypeen to the mainland, where he will interact with young voters. His itinerary also includes visits to the Marine Drive, the Musical Walkway, and Cherai Beach, all of which underwent significant modernisation under his leadership twenty years ago.

The visit will culminate in a major press conference on Saturday at 12:30 pm at the Grand Hyatt, Kochi. Political analysts expect the CEC to provide hints regarding the polling window, which is anticipated to fall in early to mid-April. Following the briefing, the Commission will return to Delhi on Saturday evening.