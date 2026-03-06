Kochi: In a major development in the investigation into the hit-and-run death of 19-year-old student Jasliya Johnson, the Angamaly police have arrested the father of the prime accused, Dr Cyriac P George, for allegedly assisting his son in evading capture.

George Mathew, a businessman from Athirampuzha in Kottayam, has been charged under Section 249 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for “harbouring an offender”. The arrest follows growing public pressure and protests by Jasliya’s classmates and political organisations, who have accused authorities of being lenient due to the influential background of the accused Cyriac, who drove the SUV.

The arrest was recorded after investigators analysed call records and cell tower data, which indicated that Mathew was actively involved in his son’s disappearance.

A senior police officer detailed the events leading to the arrest. “He was summoned on Thursday night to the Angamaly police station, where his statements were recorded. As per the call records and cell tower location details, it was clear that Mathew was with the accused throughout and helped him abscond. However, on questioning, he didn't give any details about his son's whereabouts and claimed he didn't know where he was. Therefore, we arrested him for harbouring the offender,” the officer said.

Mathew is scheduled to be produced before the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court today. Despite the father’s arrest, Cyriac, a house surgeon at a private medical college, remains at large for the sixth day. Police have firmly dismissed rumours that the accused may have fled the state.

“It is very unlikely that he has crossed the state border. We have already issued lookout notices in all railway stations, border points, and airports,” the officer stated. “Moreover, he has moved for anticipatory bail in the Kottayam Sessions Court. The court will consider the petition on Monday, and we will submit a report against the bail. In the meantime, the hunt for him is on,” he said.

The case has deeply affected the local community. Jasliya, a second-year B.Com student at Angamaly Morning Star College, was the primary financial support for her family, working a part-time job to fund her studies and help her parents.

Following her brain death on March 3, her family’s decision to donate her organs, saving four lives, was hailed as a heroic final act. However, the emotional toll remains high. The police maintain that the arrest of George Mathew provides “clear clues” that will lead to the arrest of Cyriac.