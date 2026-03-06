Thiruvananthapuram: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Civil Services Examination 2025, with several Malayali candidates featuring on the list.

R Sruthi secured the 18th rank, emerging as the highest-ranked candidate from Kerala. JS Sreeja secured the 57th rank, while H Aditya Narayanan secured the 68th rank. B Gopika secured the 105th rank, while Ajay Raj, who is visually impaired, secured the 109th rank. He wrote the examination with the assistance of a scribe.

Other candidates from the state on the list include Vineeth Lohithakshan (129), VC Sreelakshmi (133), Vishnupriya (149), VK Surya (162), S Divya (166), Nithin Pradeep (172), S Pradeep (218), and B Anjana (222).

Siddharth M Joy, who secured the 271st rank, had earlier topped the Kerala Administrative Service examination this year. In the overall list, Anuj Agnihotri secured the first rank, followed by Rajeshwari Suve M in second place and Akansh Dhull in third. The Commission said 958 candidates have qualified for the examination and have been recommended for appointment to various central civil services.