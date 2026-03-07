Kollam: The 18-year-old who was critically injured after a gang attack at a temple festival in Kollam was declared brain dead and taken off the ventilator on Friday.

The deceased Harikrishnan, a native of Kunnathoor, was on the ventilator after sustaining severe injuries in the attack and had suffered bleeding in his brain. He was later declared brain dead and taken off the ventilator on Friday evening.

His body was handed over to the family after performing the post-mortem on Saturday morning and the funeral rites were performed in the evening.

According to the FIR, Harikrishnan had gone to the temple with his brother Jayakrishnan (23) when a group of men confronted them. The accused allegedly attacked the brothers after being provoked by their presence in front of them. Harikrishnan sustained serious injuries, including bleeding in the brain. He was initially taken to Kollam District Hospital before doctors shifted him to a private hospital, where he remains on ventilator support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the incident, the Sakthikulangara Police have arrested six people in connection with the case. Those apprehended are Vimal (48), Sanal Kumar (52), Ratheesh Kumar (51), Shamil Raj (50), Sunil Kumar (58), and Shibin (24). Police said the accused will be produced before a court.

Police have booked the accused under Sections 296(b) (obscenity), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) and 118(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons), and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 3(5) (common intention).