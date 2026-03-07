Kasaragod: A seven-year-old boy with hearing impairment died after being hit by a car in front of his mother at Bela village in Badiadka panchayat on Saturday. The deceased, Ahmed Shakir (7), was the son of Siddique and Shamseena of Evinja in Bela village.

The accident occurred at the Sree Nilaya bus stop near Kollangana on the Vidyanagar-Manya road. Ahmed Shakir and his mother were waiting for a bus to travel towards Kasaragod when an Alto car, allegedly driven recklessly, rammed into the boy, according to the FIR.

The child was flung nearly 20 metres by the impact and landed on his head, said Riyas A S, the family neighbour and complainant.

The driver took the boy in the same car to a hospital about 5 km away, but he was declared dead on arrival. Police have booked the driver for rash driving under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and for causing death by negligence not amounting to culpable homicide under Section 106 of the BNS.

Riyas said the accident occurred soon after a bend, and the driver might not have seen the child standing at the edge of the road. Shamseena, who witnessed the accident, was inconsolable after losing her son before her eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the autopsy, the body was handed over to the family. Ahmed Shakir, who celebrated his seventh birthday on March 4, was a Class IV student of the Modal Child Rehabilitation Centre at Kilingar in Badiadka panchayat. The burial will take place at Gousiya Juma Masjid in Manya.

