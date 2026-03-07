Muvattupuzha native Dr KS Ashwini is scripting a success story on beauty pageant stages. She recently won the Miss Grand Kerala 2026 title.

Ashwini is the daughter of K N Sreeraj, an electrical engineer with Southern Railway, and Bindu Menon, an accounts officer with the Kerala Water Authority. She participated in the pageant while doing her BDS house surgency at Anoor Dental College, Muvattupuzha.

Her journey into the world of fashion and pageantry began during her college days, when she choreographed inter-collegiate programmes and actively took part in fashion shows. She started taking beauty contests more seriously after reaching the finals of the Lulu Beauty Contest.

Following that experience, she decided to compete in the Miss Grand Kerala pageant and went on to win the crown.

Ashwini is now preparing to compete in the Miss Grand India contest scheduled to be held in April.