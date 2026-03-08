Malappuram: KSRTC’s Malappuram - Ooty service that connects the district with the Nilgiri hills gets a new face. Premium superfast buses have replaced the old bus that ran regular services. P Ubaidulla MLA flagged off the new bus at an event conducted at the Malappuram KSRTC bus depot.

Passengers can now enjoy a more comfortable ride, especially in the mountain pass road, in the new bus. The bus, a daily service, starts at 11 am from the Malappuram KSRTC stand and reaches Ooty by 4 pm. Meanwhile, the return trip is at 4.40 pm and arrives Malappuram by 10 pm. The ticket from Malappuram to Ooty costs ₹186 per head.

The same bus operates another service from Malappuram to Gudallur at 4 am. The KSRTC bus that has been running services in this route for more than four decade enjoys great acceptability and popularity among the merchants in Malappuram and Ootty and also among tourists. Regular passengers and tourists can now enjoy a better travelling experience in the new premium superfast bus.

Municipal counsellor Harris Amiyan, assistant transport officer Anas Mundakavalappil, assistant depot engineer Jacob George, vehicle supervisor ET Praveen Kumar, controlling inspector Sajith Kumar, employee organisation representatives Santosh, Shihab and Selvaraj took part in the flagging off ceremony.