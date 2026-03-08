Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the construction and lay the foundation stone for a ₹137-crore multi-storey building at Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital on March 9. The project will be implemented through Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Health Minister Veena George will preside over the function. Ministers K N Balagopal, V Sivankutty, G R Anil and V K Prasanth will attend the event. Veena George said the project would significantly improve the infrastructure and services at the General Hospital. The new building will be a four-storey structure equipped with modern medical facilities.

The ground floor will house a reception area, trauma care unit, general outpatient department (OP), antiretroviral (ARV) clinic and pharmacy. The second floor will accommodate intensive care wards of various departments, a seminar room, e-health facilities and the Bhoomika Clinic. The third floor will include a laboratory, blood bank, and speciality and super-speciality OP clinics. The fourth floor will have a chemotherapy ward, an operation theatre and a dental OP.

The project will also include a separate service block with facilities such as an air-conditioning plant, medical gas unit and laundry. The building complex will have 10 lifts to ensure easy access for patients and visitors.