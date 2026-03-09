Thrissur: As Kerala gears up for the Assembly elections, a major rift has erupted within the Communist Party of India (CPI) over candidate selection in the Nattika constituency in Thrissur. Sitting MLA CC Mukundan has raised serious allegations against the party’s proposed candidate, Geetha Gopi.

Mukundan alleged that Geetha Gopi secured the Nattika seat through a “payment seat” arrangement and claimed that she has the financial capacity to raise funds for the party. He also criticised the party’s decision to nominate her despite what he described as her poor performance.

Mukundan reacted strongly to the media after the CPI decided to field Geetha Gopi instead of him in Nattika. He said he was unable to raise funds for the party and alleged that Geetha Gopi received the seat due to her financial influence. The sitting MLA declared that he would contest the election as an independent candidate if the party does not reconsider its decision. He also claimed that leaders from various political fronts had approached him.

Responding to Mukundan’s allegations, Geetha said that she would obey the party’s commands and argued that the leadership would respond to the MLA. She added voters of Nattika would choose the right candidate as their MLA.

According to Mukundan, factionalism within the CPI led to his exclusion. He alleged that even his own protégés had “stabbed him in the back.” He said factional politics was the reason the Cherpu constituency committee did not recommend his name.

Mukundan also alleged that while other MLAs were given opportunities for two terms, he alone was denied another chance.

Earlier, Mukundan had also been excluded from the CPI district council election. The announcement of Geetha Gopi as the candidate came shortly after that decision.