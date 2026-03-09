Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Monday announced that the state government will honour cricketer Sanju Samson, the architect of India’s victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and the Player of the Tournament.

Samson, who hails from the coastal town of Vizhinjam here, has brought immense pride to Keralites with his outstanding performance in the tournament, the minister said in a statement.

A reception will be organised in the capital city to honour the cricketer for his contribution to India’s triumph, the minister said. However, he did not mention the date of the reception.

The minister also posted some images of Samson on his Facebook page and described him as “Nammude Payyan” (our boy).

India produced a dazzling batting performance to defeat New Zealand by 96 runs in the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad, successfully defending the title on Sunday. Samson’s performances in the virtual quarter-final, semi-final and final proved crucial in securing India’s victory in the tournament.