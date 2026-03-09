Kochi: In a significant move to reshape Kerala's political contours ahead of the assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Kochi this Wednesday. While the Prime Minister's visit is very short, which is likely to span nearly four hours, it carries immense weight as he will officially kick off the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) campaign for the upcoming assembly elections.

He will land at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) around 11 am. His short itinerary is designed to maximise visibility and set the narrative for a high-stakes electoral battle. Modi's visit begins with a brief cultural and community reach-out. After landing at CIAL, he will fly by helicopter to INS Garuda in Kochi naval base and proceed to Marine Drive to inaugurate and address the golden jubilee conference of the All Kerala Dheevara Sabha at 11.30 am. This engagement with the influential coastal community is seen as a strategic cornerstone of the NDA's social engineering efforts in the state.

The focus then shifts to the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor. Following a small roadshow intended to galvanise the party cadre, the Prime Minister will launch several Central government projects, including that of the Indian Railways, bolstering the 'Viksit Keralam' (Developed Kerala) platform that the BJP has made its central poll plank.

The political centrepiece of the day will occur at the adjacent venue at the stadium, where Modi will formally sound the NDA's poll bugle. BJP State General Secretary S Suresh has indicated that this event will feature "crucial announcements". The Prime Minister will depart for Tiruchirappalli by 2:30 pm from CIAL.

Insiders suggest that the Prime Minister is likely to unveil the NDA's official slogan for the polls, which is expected to focus on 'change' and 'development' to challenge the LDF-UDF duopoly. He might officially unveil the NDA's poll manifesto, outlining a roadmap for the state that aligns with their national vision.

Leaders of all NDA allies will be present at the event. Leaders from all NDA constituent parties, including the latest entrant, Twenty20, and BDJS, will be present. Twenty20 joining NDA has been widely considered as a serious bid to capture the middle-ground and professional votes in Central Kerala.

While the optics play out in Kochi, the NDA's organisational machinery is already finalising its battle plan. The candidate list is nearing completion at the central level, but the approach this year has been noticeably proactive. Despite no official announcement, several high-profile leaders have already begun "focusing" on specific constituencies, initiating door-to-door outreach and booth-level management.

BJP sources said that negotiations between the BJP, Twenty20, and BDJS are in their final stages, with a laser focus on "winnability factors". The alliance is reportedly targeting seats where the vote share saw a sharp increase during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Buoyed by recent electoral breakthroughs and the entry of popular local players like Twenty20, there is a palpable sense of optimism within the NDA camp that they can transition from a "third player" to a decisive force in the assembly polls.