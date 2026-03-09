The Kerala government has sanctioned ₹4.79 crore to install power fencing on the security walls of prisons across the State as part of efforts to strengthen jail security following recent jailbreak incidents. An order issued by the Home Department on Monday said the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on July 26, 2025, to enhance security systems in prisons and prevent incidents such as prisoner escapes.

As part of the plan, power fencing will be installed on the security walls of several prisons. The work will also include repairing and restoring existing power fencing systems at Kannur Central Prison and Viyyur District Jail, and renewing the annual maintenance contract for the fencing system at Viyyur High Security Prison.

New power fencing systems will be installed at Central Prison, Tavanur; Mananthavady District Jail; Kollam District Jail; Kannur District Jail; Kannur Women’s Prison; Kuthuparamba Special Sub Jail; Kasaragod Special Sub Jail; Ponnani Sub Jail; and Viyyur Sub Jail.

The Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services had earlier submitted a proposal seeking ₹24.81 crore for various security-related projects in prisons across the State. The Public Works Department prepared an estimate of ₹4,79,49,200 specifically for installing and repairing power fencing systems.

The government has now accorded administrative sanction of ₹479.492 lakh for the work. Authorities have directed the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services to take urgent steps to include the remaining security works proposed in the 2026–27 plan scheme. The Public Works Department will execute the works.

The move comes in the wake of two major jailbreak incidents that exposed serious lapses in prison security.

In November 2025, Balamurugan, an accused in more than 40 theft cases in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, escaped from the Viyyur Central Jail premises. Tamil Nadu Police later arrested him in December in Tenkasi.

Earlier, in July 2025, rape convict Govindachamy escaped from the high-security Kannur Central Prison by cutting open the iron bars of his cell. Prison authorities said he tied together the clothes of remand prisoners to make a rope and scaled the compound wall.

A preliminary probe by the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons (North Zone) found lapses by prison officials in the Govindachamy jailbreak. Four officials on duty--assistant jail superintendent Rejo, deputy prison officer Rejish, and assistant prison officers Sanjay and Farith--were found at fault and suspended in connection with the case.