The Health and Family Welfare Department has issued an order allowing the distribution of transplant medicines for patients who have undergone organ transplant surgeries through selected zero-profit counters operating in Karunya Community Pharmacies under the Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL).

Through this initiative, transplant medicines will be made available to organ transplant patients at minimal prices through the Karunya Sparsham zero-profit counters.

According to the order, the ‘Karunya Sparsham’ initiative was launched earlier through Karunya Community Pharmacies to make high-value anti-cancer medicines available to the public at the lowest possible prices.

In the first phase, zero-profit counters for high-value anti-cancer medicines were opened in 14 Karunya pharmacies across the State. Subsequently, the government approved the expansion of these counters to 58 Karunya pharmacies across Kerala.

KMSCL later proposed extending the facility to provide expensive transplant medicines for organ transplant patients at affordable prices through the Karunya Sparsham zero-profit counters functioning in selected pharmacies across the State. The Managing Director of KMSCL submitted a request to the government seeking approval to distribute these medicines through the counters.

After examining the proposal, the government granted permission to the corporation to sell transplant medicines for patients who have undergone organ transplant surgeries through the Karunya Sparsham zero-profit counters operating in selected Karunya Community Pharmacies.

The pharmacies include: Karunya Community Pharmacy, Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram; Karunya Community Pharmacy, Government Victoria Hospital, Kollam; Karunya Community Pharmacy, General Hospital, Pathanamthitta; Karunya Community Pharmacy, Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha; Karunya Community Pharmacy, Medical College Hospital, Kottayam; Karunya Community Pharmacy, Taluk Hospital, Nedumkandam; Karunya Community Pharmacy, General Hospital, Ernakulam; Karunya Community Pharmacy, Medical College Hospital, Thrissur; Karunya Community Pharmacy, District Hospital, Palakkad; Karunya Community Pharmacy, Tirur; Karunya Community Pharmacy, Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode; Karunya Community Pharmacy, District Hospital, Mananthavady; Karunya Community Pharmacy, Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram; and Karunya Community Pharmacy, General Hospital, Kasaragod.